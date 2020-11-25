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ATTACK OF THE COVID KARENS - And they a VULGAR! Adamson's BBQ In Toronto
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49 views • November 25, 2020
These two "ladies" showed up to scream at people who wanted pulled pork sandwiches wearing underwear on their faces with the intent of screaming at everyone in attendance at ADAMSON'S BBQ.
ATTACK OF THE COVID KARENS - And they a VULGAR!
These two gems showed up at ADAMSON'S BBQ and showed their true colours!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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ATTACK OF THE COVID KARENS - And they a VULGAR!
These two gems showed up at ADAMSON'S BBQ and showed their true colours!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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