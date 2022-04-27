JJ Gutierrez Faces Fear and Finds Fulfillment After Leaving Corporate Job to Homeschool

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TAKEAWAYS
JJ is the founder of Blue Line Brides, a Bible study community for police wives
Chickening in means acting in faith, trusting God, and doing things out of our comfort zone
Don’t compare yourself and your journey to other people - embrace who God created you to be
Scripture memorization is an excellent way to help children overcoming anxiety
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