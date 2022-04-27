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JJ Gutierrez Faces Fear and Finds Fulfillment After Leaving Corporate Job to Homeschool
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31 views • April 27, 2022
JJ Gutierrez walked away from an impressive six-figure income in the corporate world to homeschool her daughter six years ago and she has never felt more fulfilled. JJ is the author of Chickening In, an inspiring and practical approach to defeating the fear and doubt that prevents women from becoming bold and courageous warriors for Christ. JJ discusses the eight critical steps to “chickening in” to God’s plans for your life. She also gives great advice on how to overcome fear and anxiety in adults and kids alike, and why coming back to the Word and the power of prayer is an unfailing protection against doubt and worry.


TAKEAWAYS

JJ is the founder of Blue Line Brides, a Bible study community for police wives

Chickening in means acting in faith, trusting God, and doing things out of our comfort zone

Don’t compare yourself and your journey to other people - embrace who God created you to be

Scripture memorization is an excellent way to help children overcoming anxiety


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dr dukehomeschoolduke pestatina griffincounter culture momreclaiming americafreedom project mediajj gutierrezblue line bridespower of prayerchickening inchristhe counter culture mom showcorporate job
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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