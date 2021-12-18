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מחאה בסימן מהפכה - אנשים נפלאים הערב ברחובות רעננה
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120 views • December 18, 2021
השידור של ענת סמל שמתעד גם את אלימות המשטרה וכוחות הביטחון, שכלל מחתזיות, מכות ודחיפות כלפי המוחים ללא שום סיבה ותוך גרימת חבלה במתכוון
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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