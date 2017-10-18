[Oct 18, 2017] California Gets Cooked | Fires Created by Microwave Directed Energy Weapon ▶️️ [ODDTV]

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Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.
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