While the Ukrainian military continues attempts to break through Russian defenses on the frontlines, Kiev’s officials are busy explaining their failures, blaming their Western partners.

On the night of June 20, another wave of strikes hit military and energy infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine. However, Kiev rushed to declare that all the Russian UAVs had been intercepted.

Explosions heard in the capital, as well as in the Kiev, Lviv, Vinnitsya, Khmelnitsky and Zaporozhie regions were explained away by the active and fruitful work of the Ukrainian air defense systems.

However, Ukrainian political and military officials are yet to coordinate their media campaigns. Amid the official claims that all the UAVs were intercepted and that the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have no equal, the local authorities revealed damage in at least three Ukrainian regions.

Miraculously, four high-voltage substations were de-energized in Kiev. Of course, the true reasons of the accident were not officially disclosed.

Later, the Lviv regional administration confirmed that Russian forces struck a facility of critical infrastructure in the region with at least three UAVs.

According to the head of the Zaporozhie regional administration, local communication facilities and an alleged farm property were damaged during the night attack. It was not clear if he revealed the true targets but the fact that Russian forces has reached them was officially confirmed.

These are likely only a few of Russian successful strikes that Ukrainian authorities could not hide, while their real number is likely higher.

As a result, the Ukrainian military was forced to name the guilty party. Kiev’s patrons from the West were blamed for Ukrainian failures.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian air forces declared that last night Russian drones flew through the entire country and reached the western city of Lviv because Ukraine lacks air defense systems that NATO did not provide enough of.

Most of advanced air defense systems are busy securing Ukrainian offensive on the front lines.

Apparently, the successful work of Russian aviation forces the Ukrainian military to pull its few modern Western air defense systems to the front. However, since the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive more than two week ago, not a single Russian aircraft has been shot down.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian military facilities in the rear Zaporohie, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Kharkiv regions are struck by Russian UAVs and missiles on a daily basis.

No matter how the Ukrainian military performs on the battlefields, Kiev’s goal is to place guilt on someone else. The reason for all of Kiev’s defeats is insufficient support from NATO countries. The Foreign Minister of Ukraine has recently made an important conclusion, revealing who are the warring parties in the war: “If Ukraine wins, then we can say that it has been provided with enough weapons. If not, then the help was not enough.”

