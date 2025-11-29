Did MAGA Just Get Hijacked? The Technocratic Coup No One Saw Coming - Courtenay Turner

We uncover the hidden technocratic agenda quietly advancing behind the scenes of American politics. What began as a movement to restore power to “We the People” is being infiltrated by Silicon Valley elites, biotech interests, and global accelerationist philosophies that most Americans have never even heard of. We trace the roots of the threat—from Tavistock to the Dark Enlightenment—and expose how these forces are shaping policy, public health, and even the future of human autonomy. This conversation reveals the ideological takeover happening inside both political parties—and why your freedom depends on understanding it. Buckle up: this is the episode you weren’t supposed to see.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowCourtenay TurnerWEBSITE: https://www.courtenayturner.comSUBSTACK: https://courtenayturner.substack.comHer Book – The Final Betrayal: https://a.co/d/aDxhvwlTechnocracy Roundtable: https://courtenayturner.com/technocracy-roundtableCourtenay Turner is a speaker, writer, podcaster, and aerial acrobat whose life journey began with overcoming significant physical challenges. Born blind in one eye, hearing impaired, and told she would likely be institutionalized, she instead pursued a path of strength, resilience, and relentless curiosity. When the world locked down in 2020, Courtenay launched her podcast to continue engaging in “naked-face conversations” and to investigate the forces shaping culture, psychology, and geopolitics. Today she is known for her deep research into technocracy, globalism, Tavistock, and the philosophical roots of modern social engineering. Her work empowers audiences to think critically, question narratives, and defend human freedom in an increasingly controlled world.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: