Did MAGA Just Get Hijacked? The Technocratic Coup No One Saw Coming - Courtenay Turner
186 views • 2 days ago
We uncover the hidden technocratic agenda quietly advancing behind the scenes of American politics. What began as a movement to restore power to “We the People” is being infiltrated by Silicon Valley elites, biotech interests, and global accelerationist philosophies that most Americans have never even heard of. We trace the roots of the threat—from Tavistock to the Dark Enlightenment—and expose how these forces are shaping policy, public health, and even the future of human autonomy. This conversation reveals the ideological takeover happening inside both political parties—and why your freedom depends on understanding it. Buckle up: this is the episode you weren’t supposed to see.
Courtenay Turner
Courtenay Turner is a speaker, writer, podcaster, and aerial acrobat whose life journey began with overcoming significant physical challenges. Born blind in one eye, hearing impaired, and told she would likely be institutionalized, she instead pursued a path of strength, resilience, and relentless curiosity. When the world locked down in 2020, Courtenay launched her podcast to continue engaging in “naked-face conversations” and to investigate the forces shaping culture, psychology, and geopolitics. Today she is known for her deep research into technocracy, globalism, Tavistock, and the philosophical roots of modern social engineering. Her work empowers audiences to think critically, question narratives, and defend human freedom in an increasingly controlled world.
