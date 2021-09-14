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Aliens Exist on Earth - Paul Hellyer, Canadian Defense Minister (US Congress 2013)
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408 views • September 14, 2021
The first ever public disclosure of the existence of extraterrestrial aliens and their intimate involvement with the governments of Earth.
Aliens on Earth, who are quite possibly people of old races, have been on Earth for a long time and have been controlling much of what is going on.
This information has been out for many years. Unfortunately, the majority of people have been programmed to believe that the beings from other planets or dimensions should look like insects or lizards what seems to be utterly untrue.
The idea that our ancestors and creator gods come from other planets or dimensions dates back to the earliest known civilizations on Earth.
Aliens on Earth, who are quite possibly people of old races, have been on Earth for a long time and have been controlling much of what is going on.
This information has been out for many years. Unfortunately, the majority of people have been programmed to believe that the beings from other planets or dimensions should look like insects or lizards what seems to be utterly untrue.
The idea that our ancestors and creator gods come from other planets or dimensions dates back to the earliest known civilizations on Earth.
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