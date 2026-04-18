The might of a tiny berry: Here's why Organic Blueberries deserve a spot in your diet

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The Groovy Bee Store has gone to great lengths to acquire a
new, clean lot of lab-verified, ultra-clean Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry
Powder to help you experience the full nutritional benefits of fresh
blueberries in a convenient powder form.
Groovy Bee Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry Powder is a premium, nutrient-dense freeze-dried blueberry powder. It has been carefully freeze-dried to retain maximum nutrition. and potency.
Our freeze-dried organic blueberry powder is a versatile and convenient addition to a wide variety of recipes. You can easily add it to your favorite smoothies, shakes, superfruit blends and other beverages and recipes.
Groovy Bee Freeze-Dried Organic Blueberry Powder contains no gluten or GMOs and is certified Kosher and organic. It is also non-China and has been thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com
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