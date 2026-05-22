Gabbard Resigns: Sad News in a Week Full of Wins

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May 22, 2026 - A sick husband has Gabbard resigning, while President Trump continues cleaning up the rabidly anti-American federal government with its hidden hallways of corruption.
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