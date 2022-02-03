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Graphene Based NANOTECH in Pfizer Vax Powered by 5G
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961 views • February 03, 2022
new evidence possibly shows the jabs have graphene oxide nanotech in some or all of the batches that will be activated and boosted by 5G @ 26GHz
Do note that one segment showing a lady with a key stuck to her forehead to support the 'magnetic' thing with the jabs doesn't add up. House keys/Car keys AREN'T magnetic - ever try to fish your keys out of a drain with a magnet? if there's no key ring then you better switch to chewing gum.
Do note that one segment showing a lady with a key stuck to her forehead to support the 'magnetic' thing with the jabs doesn't add up. House keys/Car keys AREN'T magnetic - ever try to fish your keys out of a drain with a magnet? if there's no key ring then you better switch to chewing gum.
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