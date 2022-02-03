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Graphene Based NANOTECH in Pfizer Vax Powered by 5G
Truth Liberty Freedom
Truth Liberty Freedom
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961 views • February 03, 2022
new evidence possibly shows the jabs have graphene oxide nanotech in some or all of the batches that will be activated and boosted by 5G @ 26GHz
Do note that one segment showing a lady with a key stuck to her forehead to support the 'magnetic' thing with the jabs doesn't add up. House keys/Car keys AREN'T magnetic - ever try to fish your keys out of a drain with a magnet? if there's no key ring then you better switch to chewing gum.
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vaccine5gnew world ordertranshumanismbioweaponnanotechcovidgreat resetpfizer vaccinegraphene
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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