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Project Veritas NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Remember CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester?
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140 views • December 02, 2021
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Remember CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester?
Here’s Chester discussing CNN’s initial coverage of the sexual assault allegations against then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and how CNN could avoid appearing to have a “conflict of interest” going forward with his brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo.
“They don’t want CNN to be accused of like downplaying it or playing favorites at the scandal...”
#ExposeCNN
Here’s Chester discussing CNN’s initial coverage of the sexual assault allegations against then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and how CNN could avoid appearing to have a “conflict of interest” going forward with his brother, CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo.
“They don’t want CNN to be accused of like downplaying it or playing favorites at the scandal...”
#ExposeCNN
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