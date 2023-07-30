Trump: 'We have to save our country'

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Former President Donald Trump speaks at his "Save America Rally" in Erie, Pennsylvania and weighs in on the Presidential debates, his foreign relations with Russia and China, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
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