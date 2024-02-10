Create New Account
ROCKEFELLER Conversation on Women's Liberation & the Right to Vote
QuriousPatriot
Published 21 hours ago

Ya see a lot of people can't see the corruption because they think like a sane, Godly individual with morals...problem is - the ELITE don't think that way. What did you think Women's Liberation & their right to vote was about???...take a listen 😦😟 Thanks for the clip Frank @QuiteFranklyTV

rockefellervotingwomenslib

