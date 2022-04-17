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Nephtali1981: Satan and Lucifer's 'Easter' = Deception & Goddess Worship! [16.04.2022]
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134 views • April 17, 2022
What is 'Goddess Worship'? = https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Goddess+Worship&;t=h_&ia=web
Be encouraged! Jesus is still God and the only way to salvation. He care about you! https://www.tfgministries.com
3,294 views Apr 16, 2022
Nephtali1981 - 137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vYLWjYnYSoM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
Be encouraged! Jesus is still God and the only way to salvation. He care about you! https://www.tfgministries.com
3,294 views Apr 16, 2022
Nephtali1981 - 137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vYLWjYnYSoM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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