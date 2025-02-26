Oral Health & Chronic Disease - The Truth About Common Dental Procedures Part 2 w/ Dr. Blanche Grube

Are your routine dental treatments quietly fueling chronic disease? Standard dental procedures can sometimes undermine your health. There are hidden dangers in mercury amalgams, root canals, and cavitations (areas in the jawbone that can harbor bacteria after tooth extractions). Discover how these common interventions may contribute to inflammation and chronic illnesses, including neurological disorders and heart disease.

In this follow-up episode, Dr. Hotze reconnects with biological dentist Dr. Blanche Grube, a protégé of the late Dr. Hal Huggins, to dive deeper into how common dental procedures can have a negative effect on your overall health. Dr. Grube emphasizes the importance of seeking a qualified, certified biological dentist when removing mercury fillings or addressing root canals and shares eye-opening insights on fluoride’s impact on thyroid function. Above all, she warns that your immune system has limited resources; allocating them to fight dental toxins may weaken your body’s defense against more serious threats. If you’ve been struggling with unexplained symptoms, it could be time to look deeper into your oral health.

