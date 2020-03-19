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#DavidKnightShow: HR2 #CORONAVIRUS - PRESCRIPTION FOR PANIC AND #MARTIALLAW!
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54 views • March 19, 2020
Governments taking advantage of crisis by taking away freedoms
On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look at the possibility of Martial Law being declared in the U.S. and the mainstream media’s cover-up of COVID-19’s man-made origin.
Don’t forget, Infowars is the most banned news network in the world so be sure to spread this censored link.
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On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, we’ll look at the possibility of Martial Law being declared in the U.S. and the mainstream media’s cover-up of COVID-19’s man-made origin.
Don’t forget, Infowars is the most banned news network in the world so be sure to spread this censored link.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
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