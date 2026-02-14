God is Removing His Spirit from man like the days of Noah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many more ears will itch for truth that pleases the carnal mind because they love their lives in this world. Truth will not be found unless people seek it out like they in a famine for food and water. How many people found truth in the days of Noah? How many went into Noah's ark believing truth of the word of God Noah shared?