Democrats are looking at ‘complete and utter failure’ with Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Democrats are looking at “complete and utter failure” with Joe Biden’s performance at the presidential debate with Donald Trump.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for more updates