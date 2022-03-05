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State of the Union Response: Stew Peters BLASTS Biden for Failing America
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61 views • March 05, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Wednesday, Stew Peters delivered a true State of the Union address to America, highlighting the disastrous failures of the Biden Administration, and his uni-party handlers. Stew addressed the fact that elites have driven the world to the brink of nuclear war, decimated our streets with drug users and gangsters, and put the entire economy and food supply at risk, for greed and insanity.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa4zh-state-of-the-union-response-stew-peters-blasts-biden-for-failing-america.html
On Wednesday, Stew Peters delivered a true State of the Union address to America, highlighting the disastrous failures of the Biden Administration, and his uni-party handlers. Stew addressed the fact that elites have driven the world to the brink of nuclear war, decimated our streets with drug users and gangsters, and put the entire economy and food supply at risk, for greed and insanity.
Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwa4zh-state-of-the-union-response-stew-peters-blasts-biden-for-failing-america.html
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