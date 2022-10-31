Here’s what researchers are still trying to learn about microplastics today… ❓

In this video, Aleksandra Tubic, an Associate Professor and Chair of Chemical Technology and Environmental Protection at the University of Novi Sad Faculty of Sciences in Serbia, shares the questions about microplastics she and her colleagues hope to answer in the near future.



Aleksandra emphasizes that the main DIFFICULTY in analyzing microplastics entering wastewater treatment is determining the different types of particles present in the wastewater. 🔍



