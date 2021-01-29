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THIS Is The REAL Reason Why They Wanted Mail In Ballots - It Has Everything To Do With Our Gov, Defaulting On Loans & Using Us As Collateral! {MIRROR}
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263 views • January 29, 2021
Thank you to Jeff at stopthepirates.blogspot.com for this incredibly informative video. Find the original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SxKyRBQ6Fw&;feature=youtu.be
I've already bought his Sovereignty/FREEDOM Package - for $55 !! We can be FREE LEGALLY - We have to work for it. It won't happen overnight but they have been lying to us and intimidating us for DECADES. Let's take our Freedom Back!
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
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Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
I've already bought his Sovereignty/FREEDOM Package - for $55 !! We can be FREE LEGALLY - We have to work for it. It won't happen overnight but they have been lying to us and intimidating us for DECADES. Let's take our Freedom Back!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Your Life Energy: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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