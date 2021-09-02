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❗️Political Fashion Police: MAGA Hat Targeted by Cop for NO REASON!? WATCH
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230 views • September 02, 2021
Pretty crazy times..... Political Fashion Police: MAGA Hat Targeted by Cop for NO REASON!? WATCH
“If you refuse you’re gonna be arrested and taken to jail,” the officer threatens unless the man removes his cap.
He then reduces it to just finger prints and released...
https://t.me/rtintl/11155
Telegram (https://t.me/rtintl/11155)
RT
❗️Political Fashion Police: MAGA Hat Targeted by Cop for NO REASON!? WATCH
“If you refuse you’re gonna be arrested and taken to jail,” the officer threatens unless the man removes his cap.
He then reduces it to just finger prints and released...
https://t.me/rtintl/11155
Telegram (https://t.me/rtintl/11155)
RT
❗️Political Fashion Police: MAGA Hat Targeted by Cop for NO REASON!? WATCH
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