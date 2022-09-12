Create New Account
FBI Vendetta Against Trump Supporters, Flynn On Q: “it is some type of government campaign” 9.12
Featured Content:

Ryan

Is the FBI Vendetta Against Trump Supporters Worse than We Think?
https://vigilant.news/2022/09/is-the-fbi-vendetta-against-trump-supporters-worse-than-we-think/ 

General Michael Flynn Suggests Qanon is a “Government Campaign” https://vigilant.news/2022/09/general-michael-flynn-suggests-qanon-is-government-campaign/ 

Veteran Journalist to TGP Reporter: “It Is Considered an Open Secret that Angela Merkel was a KGB Asset” https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/angela-merkel-kgb-asset/ 

Justin

Biden’s debt forgiveness plan is an open invitation for educational institutions to commit FRAUD
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-09-09-bidens-debt-forgiveness-policy-invitation-to-fraud.html

How the Arms Industry Scams the Taxpayer — Contractors Cash in as Congress Adds Billions to the Pentagon Budget
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/how-the-arms-industry-scams-the-taxpayer-contractors-cash-in-as-congress-adds-billions-to-the-pentagon-budget.html

Hillary Clinton Uses Anniversary Of 9/11 To Warn About ‘Extremism’ Today
https://conservativebrief.com/extremism-66403/

Rapid

New Rasmussen Shows Majority Want Biden Impeached, Including Third of Democrats Polled https://vigilant.news/2022/09/new-poll-shows-majority-want-biden-impeached/ 

Average US Credit Card Rate Hits Highest On Record
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/average-us-credit-card-rate-hits-highest-on-record.html

Trump asks judge to reject Justice Department request to continue reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-asks-judge-reject-justice-department-request-continue

Graham, other GOP senators disagree with Trump promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/graham-leads-gop-senators-slamming-trumps-promise-pardon-jan-6-rioters

Border Patrol agents seizing record amounts of fentanyl, meth in Arizona, Texas
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/border-patrol-agents-seizing-record-amounts-fentanyl-meth-arizona-texas

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Three California Hospitals for Using Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment Without Informed Consent
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/wrongful-death-lawsuit-filed-three-california-hospitals-using-remdesivir-covid-19-treatment-without-informed-consent/

Where Military Aid To Ukraine Comes From
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/where-military-aid-ukraine-comes

Democrat-led House Jan. 6 committee to resume public hearings, as members return from August recess
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrat-led-house-jan-6-committee-resume-public-hearing-members-return-august

Oberlin College Agrees to Pay $36M in Damages to Bakery They Smeared as ‘Racist’ Over Hate Hoax
https://summit.news/2022/09/12/oberlin-college-agrees-to-pay-36m-in-damages-to-bakery-they-smeared-as-racist-over-hate-hoax/

Swiss Social Media Abuzz Over “Rat Out Your Neighbor” Energy Use Posters
https://www.activistpost.com/2022/09/swiss-social-media-abuzz-over-rat-out-your-neighbor-energy-use-posters.html

