Bill Still Report: BIDEN TO CONCEDE?

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FA56pStg5QY
Bill Still is a real heavyweight. He's not guaranteeing this will happen but it is a VERY interesting report. Still made "The Moneymasters" in 1995, a must-watch for anyone who wants to understand how this world works behind the scenes.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6VkVPvrg1EU
Kevin Boyle