Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AFRICA Part 2 - The Big Five
18 views
channel image
Clash Of Minds
Published Yesterday |

Man is uniquely created. A very special being. With the longing for harmony and love. Every day, we expose ourselves to the questions of origin. The questions where we come from. Why we are here and where the journey goes. These are very important questions to which there are many answers. But what is the right answer, is there any at all? This question was the reason for the realization of this project. THE BIG 5 – is a film documentary that deals with the famous 5 animals of Africa. But, it was important to dig deeper one more level. And so the idea arose, in cooperation with Prof. Veith, to speak about what concerns us all: The Five Great Questions of Life!

Keywords
africawalter veiththe big 5

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket