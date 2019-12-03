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What is Maritime Law?
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189 views • December 03, 2019
It is pretty black and white to me... It is only one of the reasons why federal courts get their way! Check out hudok.info and Bill of Peace 2020. Want remedy and relief? Go to Congress for a bill on the private side! Your decision. With no apologies, Phillip Hudok
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