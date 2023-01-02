Ed Dowd Reports of Disability Rate Increase Directly Related to COVID-19 Jab

https://gnews.org/articles/645743
Summary：12/28/2022 Wall Street analyst Edward Dowd: There's a very distinct relationship between disabilities in the vaccine uptake. Starting in Feb of 2021 through Nov of 2022, 1.7 million unemployed people have become disabled.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.