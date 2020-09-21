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Le Virus Ne Circule Plus ! Silvano Trotta
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145 views • September 21, 2020
21 septembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/AdieuCovid:7
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Encore une fois, on va vous démontrer la Manipulation des Médias, et les mensonges autour du Covid.
Sources : http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-economie/info-ou-infox-de-samira-el-gadir-en-plein-20h-sur-tf1
https://pgibertie.com/2020/09/20/saisissons-le-csa-contre-la-desinformation-methodique-sur-la-covid/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QTQEaTy78s
https://www.bfmtv.com/sante/covid-19-l-epidemiologiste-catherine-hill-prevoit-une-situation-identique-a-la-mi-mars-dans-un-mois_AV-202009210216.html
https://www.quartierlibre.tv/covid-plus-de-30-000-deces-a-cause-du-gouvernement-francais
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYVMT0aol8M
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Encore une fois, on va vous démontrer la Manipulation des Médias, et les mensonges autour du Covid.
Sources : http://www.francesoir.fr/societe-economie/info-ou-infox-de-samira-el-gadir-en-plein-20h-sur-tf1
https://pgibertie.com/2020/09/20/saisissons-le-csa-contre-la-desinformation-methodique-sur-la-covid/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QTQEaTy78s
https://www.bfmtv.com/sante/covid-19-l-epidemiologiste-catherine-hill-prevoit-une-situation-identique-a-la-mi-mars-dans-un-mois_AV-202009210216.html
https://www.quartierlibre.tv/covid-plus-de-30-000-deces-a-cause-du-gouvernement-francais
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYVMT0aol8M
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