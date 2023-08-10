Don’t let satan stop you from getting to Heaven!

FacebookTwitterEmailShare





The devil also does not want you to go to heaven and has always been jealous of God and His angels, as wel as of the brothers and sisters in the LORD! Only those who remain faithful to Him and do no harm will enter heaven and, like the faithful angels, will be more than rewarded by God!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com

















Published on August 10, 2023 by ocgng

Please share and do not change © BC