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How "god" tunes your DNA to "lamb" DNA.
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161 views • January 12, 2022
You can think it's not that deep but they do. Actually skin deep into you core deep, everything you do has to worship or honor this fake entity. You don't have to accept it but you will "know" whether you like it or not. Stop putting yourself in the backseat! Love to everybody and peace in you all's lives..
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