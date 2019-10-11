A deadly auto accident at a southern Virginia racetrack draws private investigator Brandon Hall into a new case. When young race car driver Drew Schilling dies in a fiery crash, his politician father hires Brandon to investigate. Virginia Senator Gregory Schilling believes his son’s death was not an accident, but a politically motivated murder.



With the help of friends, Brandon uncovers evidence which ties the raceway death to the rapidly changing political landscape in the United States. Radicalized groups, promoting violence on college campuses and cities, have found their way into rural southern Virginia. Enter the corrupt world of Washington DC politics, old Dixieland families, and the volatile culture wars unfolding within the United States.



Brandon Hall is a​ veteran who owns a cattle farm in the quiet southern town of Nathalie, Virginia. It has been just over a year since the death of his two-year-old son at the hands of a drunk driver. Together with his wife Annie​ and ten-year-old daughter Emily, the Halls struggle to recover from the devastating loss. Each day is a spiritual, emotional, and financial struggle. To supplement the farm income, Brandon moonlights as a private investigator and contract diver. Murder at Cluster Springs Raceway is a tale straight from Virginia, and national, headlines.