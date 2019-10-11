BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Murder at Cluster Springs Raceway
JohnTheo-Author
JohnTheo-Author
16 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • October 11, 2019
A deadly auto accident at a southern Virginia racetrack draws private investigator Brandon Hall into a new case. When young race car driver Drew Schilling dies in a fiery crash, his politician father hires Brandon to investigate. Virginia Senator Gregory Schilling believes his son’s death was not an accident, but a politically motivated murder.

With the help of friends, Brandon uncovers evidence which ties the raceway death to the rapidly changing political landscape in the United States. Radicalized groups, promoting violence on college campuses and cities, have found their way into rural southern Virginia. Enter the corrupt world of Washington DC politics, old Dixieland families, and the volatile culture wars unfolding within the United States.

Brandon Hall is a​ veteran who owns a cattle farm in the quiet southern town of Nathalie, Virginia. It has been just over a year since the death of his two-year-old son at the hands of a drunk driver. Together with his wife Annie​ and ten-year-old daughter Emily, the Halls struggle to recover from the devastating loss. Each day is a spiritual, emotional, and financial struggle. To supplement the farm income, Brandon moonlights as a private investigator and contract diver. Murder at Cluster Springs Raceway is a tale straight from Virginia, and national, headlines.
Keywords
patriotmaganovelchristian fictionmurder mystery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Trump Urges Congress to Pass Bill Making Daylight Saving Time Permanent

Douglas Harrington
Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Trump Announces Arrival of 1 Million Barrels of Venezuelan Oil in Texas

Garrison Vance
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy