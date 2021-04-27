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AWESOME! Sarah Sanders Breaks Fundraising RECORD in Arkansas - This will TERRIFY Dems!
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60 views • April 27, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, When it comes to the race for governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is off and running. The former White House press secretary has raised nearly a stunning $5 million in the first months of her campaign. Those are pretty impressive numbers.
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