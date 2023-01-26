https://gettr.com/post/p269uhn68c9

2023.01.25 CCP forbids the media to report the real death fighures of Chinese people and deos not allow any more spending on bigh national projects, while planning to embezzle wealth in the name of common wealth, CCP has no money, CCP you are finished.

中国共产党禁止媒体报出中国人真实的死亡数字，不允许再有任何国家大项目的开支，同时计划打着共同富裕的名义侵吞财富，中国共产党它没钱了，共产党你完了。





