Explosion hits gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

January 14, 2023





A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia exploded in northern Lithuania, causing a massive fire. Flames shot up to around 50 meters, and were visible from 17km away. ‘According to the initial assessment, we do not see any malign cause but the investigation will cover all possible options,’ the Amber Grid chief executive said.





