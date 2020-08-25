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Info - In sardegna la vice presidente Alessandra zedda ci spiega che il covid e alintorno di ZERO
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8 views • August 25, 2020
Canale YouTube " Mario Gulina IT " :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpayxNnSdPPQ8x-EAoQ6ARA/videos
"Si sta lavorando in maniera seria per costruire questa intesa sui tamponi reciproci tra Lazio e Sardegna, io credo si debba investire anche sulla prevenzione". (25.08.20) DIRE
Documento : https://www.pupia.tv - Sardegna - Zedda: Tamponi? Non decide Zingaretti
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpayxNnSdPPQ8x-EAoQ6ARA/videos
"Si sta lavorando in maniera seria per costruire questa intesa sui tamponi reciproci tra Lazio e Sardegna, io credo si debba investire anche sulla prevenzione". (25.08.20) DIRE
Documento : https://www.pupia.tv - Sardegna - Zedda: Tamponi? Non decide Zingaretti
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