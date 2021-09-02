© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If this is true ... God Help US
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • September 02, 2021
There's a time when everyone gets to decide for themselves if they will be complicit or resist the current genocide
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRg41D8SOq0
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRg41D8SOq0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.