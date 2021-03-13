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FUTURE PREDICTIONS: BITCOIN, OIL, MADONNA "NOT EVERYBODY GOING TO THE FUTURE"
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738 views • March 13, 2021
It's written on the wall and could be understood through astrology; however you don't need to be astrologer to predict the future, just observe, be sensible listener critical thinker - to everything you see or hear..
We are all psychic if we agree to watch through the ego veil.
Finally in short. since January 2020 (Saturn and Pluto conjunction in Capricorn) our life on earth should be changing regardless covid manifestation.
Capricorn the infrastructure transformed - and the value of money we knew so far (including governments) are changing and will transform even more in next years.
Be creative to build dread new dream.
BTW, the slogan of Eurovision in Israel 2019 was "Dare to dream" !
and I'm writing here under strongest dreamy energies of Pisces (new moon in Pisces).
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Social medias:
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* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
We are all psychic if we agree to watch through the ego veil.
Finally in short. since January 2020 (Saturn and Pluto conjunction in Capricorn) our life on earth should be changing regardless covid manifestation.
Capricorn the infrastructure transformed - and the value of money we knew so far (including governments) are changing and will transform even more in next years.
Be creative to build dread new dream.
BTW, the slogan of Eurovision in Israel 2019 was "Dare to dream" !
and I'm writing here under strongest dreamy energies of Pisces (new moon in Pisces).
---
Social medias:
-----------
* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
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