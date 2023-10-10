Create New Account
Rep Matt Gaetz | America Wants To MOVE ON From Kevin McCarthy!
Published a day ago

Congressman Matt Gaetz joined "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Real America's Voice to discuss why a majority of Americans supported the ousting of Speaker McCarthy, the latest developments in the race between potential replacements Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, and how the outbreak of war in Israel has impacted the contest.


My resolution vacating the office of Speaker of the House may be the most popular thing that Congress has passed.


It’s certainly more popular among Americans than his debt limit deal and continuing resolutions!


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!


(Real America's Voice, Charlie Kirk Show, 10/10/23)


Keywords
rep matt gaetzcharlie kirk showousting of speaker mccarthy

