Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 10 June 2025

▫️Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a group strike by high-precision weapons and strike drones at the Ukrainian aviation, missile, armoured and shipbuilding industry enterprises in Kiev, command and control posts and locations of the AFU, clusters of weapons and military hardware of the Ukrainian formations as well as infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and fuel depots.

✅ The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

💥The Sever Group's units hit clusters of manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, and one assault regiment of the AFU near Malaya Korchakovka, Novonikolayevka, Yunakovka, and Novaya Sech (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and nine field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Olgovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Yarovaya, Yampol, and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 210 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Canadian-made Senator armoured personnel carrier, and eight pickup trucks. One artillery gun, one RAK-SA-12 MLRS launcher, and five ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one aountain assault brigade, and one airmobile brigades of the AFU have been hit near Dronovka, Aleksandro-Schultino, Serebryanka, Nelepovka, Katerinovka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

▪️The enemy lost more than 200 troops, one Kazak armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and two artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots have been eliminated.

↗️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, two air assault brigades of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade near Petrovskogo, Novosergeyevka, Krasnoarmeysk, Novopavlovka, Dimitrov, Novoukrainka, Udachnoye, and Muravka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy losses amounted to more than 550 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, to include one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, seven field artillery guns, and one Buk SAM system launcher.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. The Group's units inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Voskresenka, Poddubnoye, Komar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Maliyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and two artillery guns, to include one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer. One electronic warfare station was destroyed.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit formations of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU close to Novodanilovka, Novoandreyevka, Kamenskoye, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Berislav, and Ponyatovka (Kherson region).

▪️The enemy lost up to 75 troops, seven motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, four electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones and Missile troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have engaged temporary deployment areas of AFU units and foreign mercenaries in 151 areas.

🎯Air defence systems shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 258 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 103 of them outside the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the AFU losses amounted to:

▫️663 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️62,725 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️611 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️23,849 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,572 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️25,990 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️36,698 units of special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry