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Developing Vaccines and Treatments For Deadly Diseases Through Alternative Delivery of Vaccination with Biao He
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40 views • March 09, 2022
Why are injections still the most prevalent delivery method of vaccination? Well, through the development of nasal delivery and other methods, it might soon be phased out. Listen up to learn:
What causes injection site sarcoma in cats
The only currently available nasal vaccine
The risk of vaccine shedding
Biao He, the Fred C. Davison Distinguished University Chair In Veterinary Medicine, discusses the possible development of an alternative delivery method of vaccination.
Aside from the sometimes significantly harmful effects of injection-based vaccination in our pets, many folks are still needle-averse. So, this begs the question: why are there no alternative options when seeking the protection offered by vaccines?
Carrying the payload of the material responsible for protecting the immune system is the primary goal of vaccination. However, the question of shedding remains, leaving the viability of different delivery methods up in the air.
Visit https://vet.uga.edu/person/biao_he/ to learn more!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
What causes injection site sarcoma in cats
The only currently available nasal vaccine
The risk of vaccine shedding
Biao He, the Fred C. Davison Distinguished University Chair In Veterinary Medicine, discusses the possible development of an alternative delivery method of vaccination.
Aside from the sometimes significantly harmful effects of injection-based vaccination in our pets, many folks are still needle-averse. So, this begs the question: why are there no alternative options when seeking the protection offered by vaccines?
Carrying the payload of the material responsible for protecting the immune system is the primary goal of vaccination. However, the question of shedding remains, leaving the viability of different delivery methods up in the air.
Visit https://vet.uga.edu/person/biao_he/ to learn more!
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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