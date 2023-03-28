REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER NINETEEN, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS— JOIN SUSAN DAVIS AND I TODAY AS WE DIG DEEP INTO THIS AMAZING BOOK ABOUT THE FUTURE. TODAY’S SHOW WILL FEATURE THE SHOWDOWN BETWEEN JESUS CHRIST AND HIS ENEMIES AND WHAT MANY ARE CALLING ARMAGEDDON. THEIR FIGHT AGAINST THE KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS WILL END TERRIBLY FOR THE ENEMY. LISTEN AS WE DISCUSS THE WEAPON JESUS USES TO DESTROY HIS ENEMIES IN ARMAGEDDON.

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-54-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Nineteen-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1g3fui

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!





