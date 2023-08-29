The Russian media have recently released an exclusive footage of the ongoing battles for the strategic height near Klescheevka located to the south of Bakhmut. The video shows the extreme incompetence of Ukrainian servicemen, who fail to launch grenades, and their commander, who do not coordinate their units. As a result, Ukrainian soldiers were confused and began fighting alongside the Russians, shooting their comrades.

After Russian assault troops rapidly captured Ukrainian positions, the Ukrainian command sent reinforcements to the area but did not explain their servicemen where are enemy forces. Thus, Ukrainian fighters got lost.

One of Ukrainian soldiers jumped into a dugout that was already captured by Russians and got shot. Another Ukrainian soldier was confused and helped a Russian fighter defend the position by throwing grenades and firing his own unit. He even helped the Russians to take a prisoner.

Ukrainian servicemen are complaining that their military commanders are hiding far from the front lines in the rear areas, according to the NATO instructions. As a result, soldiers are disoriented on the battlefields and losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are sharply growing.

Source @South Front

