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What Pisses Me Off About The Las Vegas Shooting
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180 views • December 27, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3844/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-las-vegas-shooting
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3844-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-las-vegas-shooting
On October 1st, 2017, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock positioned himself on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and opened fire into the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Over 515 people were injured and 58 are dead in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3844/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-las-vegas-shooting
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3844-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-las-vegas-shooting
On October 1st, 2017, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock positioned himself on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and opened fire into the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Over 515 people were injured and 58 are dead in what is now the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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