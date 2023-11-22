Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee & Mike Adams on Infowars - Immediate Ceasefire Needed, Surviving the Coming Crisis Cycle
channel image
High Hopes
2911 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
87 views
Published a day ago

Maria Zeee & Mike Adams


Nov 22, 2023


Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to discuss the US calling back previously discarded uninjected soldiers to die for the Middle East, how this war will lead to financial collapse, Javier Milei and how to overcome the inevitable crisis cycle coming our way.


This was originally broadcasted on banned.video: https://banned.video/watch?id=655d25d1bd234d5f1abb8926


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:


https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


https://sat123.com/maria/


Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:


https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3x6gq3-maria-zeee-and-mike-adams-on-infowars-immediate-ceasefire-needed-surviving-.html

Keywords
mike adamsinfowarsussurvivalmiddle eastwarovercomecrisisfinancial collapsecycleceasefireimmediatemaria zeeejavier milei

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket