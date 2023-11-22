Maria Zeee & Mike Adams on Infowars - Immediate Ceasefire Needed, Surviving the Coming Crisis Cycle

Maria Zeee & Mike Adams





Nov 22, 2023





Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee on Infowars to discuss the US calling back previously discarded uninjected soldiers to die for the Middle East, how this war will lead to financial collapse, Javier Milei and how to overcome the inevitable crisis cycle coming our way.





This was originally broadcasted on banned.video: https://banned.video/watch?id=655d25d1bd234d5f1abb8926





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





Uncensored on Telegram:





https://t.me/zeeemedia





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3x6gq3-maria-zeee-and-mike-adams-on-infowars-immediate-ceasefire-needed-surviving-.html