The BIGGEST Political Scandal In Human History | Candace Owens

"The Greatest Political Scandal of All Time" by Candace Owens delves into the shocking claims surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The theory, backed by a three-year investigation by journalists and genealogists, suggests that Brigitte Macron was born as a man named Jean Michel, who lived for 30 years before transitioning to become Brigitte. Despite substantial evidence and a thorough investigation, the Macrons have not provided any pictures of Brigitte's early life, and the First Lady has even sued two journalists involved in the case. The story takes a darker turn as journalists working on the investigation have been threatened and arrested, with their research and phones seized by the police. As new information continues to surface, this scandal has the potential to be the most significant political scandal in history, raising questions about the Macrons' past and the extent to which they are willing to go to protect their secrets.

Release Date: 2024

🔗 All Credit To Candace Owens Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v81g1tldi4c

🔗 From Jean-Michel to Brigitte Trogneux, lies at the Elysée: http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/indexgb.html#intro

🔗 French First Lady Brigitte Macron Loses Lawsuit After Being Accused Of Secretly Undergoing Gender Reassignment Surgery: https://knewz.com/french-first-lady-brigitte-macron-loses-lawsuit-after-being-accused-of-secretly-undergoing-gender-reassignment-surgery/

