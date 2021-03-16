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CELTIC FROST - ONE IN THEIR PRIDE - I WON'T DANCE(THE ELDER'S ORIENT)
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61 views • March 16, 2021
I was a teenager when this masterpiece released in 1987!The single released first was I WON'T DANCE which is the best album song for me!
I never did and never will dance to the rhythm THE POWERS CONTROLLIN THIS PLANET make us dance!Enjoy watchin!
I did taste their only dream
As denial was still unborn
Secrets beyond those dethroned walls
And echoes of a martyr's scream
Deterrent vibrates the allurements face
As my barque drowns toward conquest
Don't quieten the elder's tears
For they've forseen our past
COVERED LIES OUR REMEMBRANCE
AS SYMBOLS TURN TO DUST!
I won't dance
I won't dance
I won't dance within despair
I WON'T DANCE
THE ELDER'S ORIENT!
Journey lnto a wicked world
My body beneath the skies
Erotic wishes, my heart has failed
Incalculable is the surface's breath
Paralyzed form - the ring of death
Steps on the stairs to my silent ecstasy
Caress of the mental space
Thrones of fake life
Eternal addiction towards those eyes
(Gods) didn't you believe my earthbound call?
Slipping into the hidden sun
Intoxicated by an endless fall................................................
First upload 16/09/2018 in you tube.
I DO NOT OWN ANY OF THE IMAGES OR VIDEO PARTS OF THIS MUSIC VIDEO!
I never did and never will dance to the rhythm THE POWERS CONTROLLIN THIS PLANET make us dance!Enjoy watchin!
I did taste their only dream
As denial was still unborn
Secrets beyond those dethroned walls
And echoes of a martyr's scream
Deterrent vibrates the allurements face
As my barque drowns toward conquest
Don't quieten the elder's tears
For they've forseen our past
COVERED LIES OUR REMEMBRANCE
AS SYMBOLS TURN TO DUST!
I won't dance
I won't dance
I won't dance within despair
I WON'T DANCE
THE ELDER'S ORIENT!
Journey lnto a wicked world
My body beneath the skies
Erotic wishes, my heart has failed
Incalculable is the surface's breath
Paralyzed form - the ring of death
Steps on the stairs to my silent ecstasy
Caress of the mental space
Thrones of fake life
Eternal addiction towards those eyes
(Gods) didn't you believe my earthbound call?
Slipping into the hidden sun
Intoxicated by an endless fall................................................
First upload 16/09/2018 in you tube.
I DO NOT OWN ANY OF THE IMAGES OR VIDEO PARTS OF THIS MUSIC VIDEO!
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