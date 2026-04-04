It Was Deliberate

Liberation Day +1: What They Call Going Rogue, We Call Freedom

* They admit de-industrialization was intentional.

* Liberation day proves it.

* One year after, the results are in — and are exactly what President Trump promised.

* American industry is expanding for the first time in decades.

* The fight to secure independence is just beginning.





Promethean Updates (4 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7829p8-exposed-they-admit-deindustrialization-was-intentional-liberation-day-prove.html

https://youtu.be/ON61m4NztQs