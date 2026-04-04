It Was Deliberate

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Liberation Day +1: What They Call Going Rogue, We Call Freedom
* They admit de-industrialization was intentional.
* Liberation day proves it.
* One year after, the results are in — and are exactly what President Trump promised.
* American industry is expanding for the first time in decades.
* The fight to secure independence is just beginning.
Promethean Updates (4 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7829p8-exposed-they-admit-deindustrialization-was-intentional-liberation-day-prove.html