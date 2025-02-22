BrightLearn - Covert Wars and Breakaway Civilizations by Joseph P. Farrell

Joseph P. Farrell's investigation in his book "Covert Wars and Breakaway Civilizations" explores the connection between a secret financial system and the UFO phenomenon, revealing a shadowy network known as a "breakaway civilization." Beginning with Operation Bernhard, a Nazi counterfeit scheme, Farrell traces the origins of a hidden financial system that persisted post-WWII, involving counterfeit bonds and a secret gold reserve. This system, operated by elites, intelligence agencies, and corporations, funds covert projects, including a secret space program. Farrell links this to UFOs, noting incidents like the 1951 Wonsan and Sunchon UFO reports and the 1953 Kinross disappearance, illustrating government secrecy and the potential threat UFOs pose. He suggests UFO technology could manipulate space-time and nuclear yields, explaining the breakaway civilization's interest.





