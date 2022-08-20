US and Taiwan to Launch Formal Trade Talks in Fall

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b3faee7
08/18/2022 The United States and Taiwan have announced plans to start trade talks in the fall. While Taiwan believes that it will also help to pave the way to join CPTPP, for the U.S, it’s a part of its Indo Pacific strategy to build new trade orders. U.S. working closely with Taiwan is essentially a tool to compete strategically with China.