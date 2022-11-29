Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Ana Mihalcea: “Shedding” & Strange Structures Forming in Both the “Vaxed” and “Unvaxed”
555 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday |

(Nov 27, 2022) This clip was taken from the International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) session: "Nanotechnology: self assembly structures in mRNA-injections". Attorney Reiner Fuellmich and co-host Dr. Mike Yeadon had an insightful conversation with guest experts Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, Karen Kingston, and Shimon Yanowitz on nanotechnology, self-assembly, EMF, and the strange MAC address/Bluetooth phenomenon observed in the "vaccinated". This session revealed that the COVID "vaccines" are not vaccines at all, but probably an injectable cocktail of dangerous substances and nano-technology which self-assemble both electronic devices and synthetic parasites. Dr. Ana Mihalcea explained that "shedding" is real, and that almost everyone is at risk of having these structures self-assemble in their bodies, but went on to say that EDTA, humic acid, nitric oxide, Vitamin C, NAC (N-Acetylcysteine), and a few other things may greatly aid in detoxing.


Full ICIC session: https://video.icic-net.com/w/sdWHeFYZcMM4p4RvSncnDF

Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsdetoxinjectionsnanotechnologysheddingbloodstructuresbio-weaponscovidmrnahydrogelreiner fuellmichgrapheneself-assemblingicicana maria mihalcea

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket