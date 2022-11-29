Dr. Ana Mihalcea: “Shedding” & Strange Structures Forming in Both the “Vaxed” and “Unvaxed”

(Nov 27, 2022) This clip was taken from the International Crimes Investigative Committee (ICIC) session: "Nanotechnology: self assembly structures in mRNA-injections". Attorney Reiner Fuellmich and co-host Dr. Mike Yeadon had an insightful conversation with guest experts Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, Karen Kingston, and Shimon Yanowitz on nanotechnology, self-assembly, EMF, and the strange MAC address/Bluetooth phenomenon observed in the "vaccinated". This session revealed that the COVID "vaccines" are not vaccines at all, but probably an injectable cocktail of dangerous substances and nano-technology which self-assemble both electronic devices and synthetic parasites. Dr. Ana Mihalcea explained that "shedding" is real, and that almost everyone is at risk of having these structures self-assemble in their bodies, but went on to say that EDTA, humic acid, nitric oxide, Vitamin C, NAC (N-Acetylcysteine), and a few other things may greatly aid in detoxing.
Full ICIC session: https://video.icic-net.com/w/sdWHeFYZcMM4p4RvSncnDF
